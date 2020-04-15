Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. [NYSE: MAA] stock went up by 2.38% or 2.65 points up from its previous closing price of 111.37. The stock reached $114.02 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, MAA share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 8.30% in the period of the last 7 days.

MAA had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $115.85, at one point touching $111.10. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -23.41%. The 52-week high currently stands at 148.88 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 3.50% after the recent low of 82.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. [NYSE:MAA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. [MAA], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MAA an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $114.02, with the high estimate being $147.00, the low estimate being $98.00 and the median estimate amounting to $120.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $111.37.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. [MAA] is sitting at 3.64. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.79.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. [MAA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. [MAA] sitting at 26.20% and its Gross Margin at 59.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 21.30. These measurements indicate that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. [MAA] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.47, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.41. Its Return on Equity is 5.80%, and its Return on Assets is 3.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates MAA financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. [MAA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 74.18. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 42.59, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.09. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 70.71, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 40.60.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.88 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.72. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.26, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.23. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. [MAA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.48, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.24 and P/E Ratio of 37.18. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. [MAA] has 130.33M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 14.86B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 82.00 to 148.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.41% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 39.05% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.68, which indicates that it is 6.80% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.73. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. [MAA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. [MAA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.