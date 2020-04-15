The share price of Muscle Maker Inc. [NASDAQ: GRIL] inclined by $1.74, presently trading at $2.06. The company’s shares saw 45.04% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 1.42 recorded on 04/14/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as GRIL N/A by 0.00% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 3.00 compared to +0.35 of all time high it touched on 04/15/20. However, the stock had a N/A performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -20.55%.

Muscle Maker Inc. [NASDAQ:GRIL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. On average, stock market experts give GRIL an – rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.74.

Fundamental Analysis of Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL] sitting at operating_margin and its Gross Margin at gross_margin.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 11,602.29, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 63.91.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -8.19. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.93.

Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL] has 3.38M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.88M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.42 to 5.09. At its current price, it has moved down by -59.54% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 45.04% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.55. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.