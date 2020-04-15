The share price of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [NYSE: PEG] inclined by $51.66, presently trading at $53.48. The company’s shares saw 53.90% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 34.75 recorded on 04/14/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as PEG jumped by 14.15% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 54.16 compared to +6.63 of all time high it touched on 04/09/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 21.16%, while additionally dropping -10.70% during the last 12 months. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated is said to have a 12-month price target set at $58.57. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 5.09% increase from the current trading price.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [NYSE:PEG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PEG an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $53.48, with the high estimate being $69.00, the low estimate being $47.00 and the median estimate amounting to $60.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $51.66.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] is sitting at 3.75. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.50.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] sitting at 19.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.80. These measurements indicate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.15, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.98. Its Return on Equity is 11.40%, and its Return on Assets is 3.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates PEG financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 109.32. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.23, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.56. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 92.89, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 44.38.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.71 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.89. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.44, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.36. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.97, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.86 and P/E Ratio of 16.03. These metrics all suggest that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] has 485.19M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 25.95B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 34.75 to 63.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.28% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 53.90% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.57, which indicates that it is 5.02% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.65. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.