TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $37.40 after AMTD shares went up by 3.70% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [NASDAQ:AMTD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AMTD an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $36.06.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] is sitting at 3.42. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.27.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] sitting at 48.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 34.20. These measurements indicate that TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 25.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 19.90. Its Return on Equity is 23.20%, and its Return on Assets is 4.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates AMTD financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 41.31. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 29.23, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 8.19. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 35.09, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 24.83.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.92 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.65, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.92, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.25 and P/E Ratio of 10.41. These metrics all suggest that TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] has 535.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 20.04B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.70 to 54.57. At its current price, it has moved down by -31.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.02% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.29, which indicates that it is 7.02% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.45. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.