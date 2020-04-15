Invitation Homes Inc. [NYSE: INVH] gained by 2.28% on the last trading session, reaching $24.20 price per share at the time. Invitation Homes Inc. represents 540.32M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 13.08B with the latest information.

The Invitation Homes Inc. traded at the price of $24.20 with 6.52 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of INVH shares recorded 4.66M.

Invitation Homes Inc. [NYSE:INVH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give INVH an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $24.20, with the high estimate being $37.00, the low estimate being $21.00 and the median estimate amounting to $30.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $23.66.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] is sitting at 4.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.58.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] sitting at 23.00% and its Gross Margin at 58.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.47, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.35. Its Return on Equity is 1.80%, and its Return on Assets is 0.80%. These metrics suggest that this Invitation Homes Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 103.26. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 50.80, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.77. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 50.46, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 24.82.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 30.76 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 8.46. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.56, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35. Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.98, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 24.10 and P/E Ratio of 265.93. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] has 540.32M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 13.08B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.64 to 32.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -25.99% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 54.73% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.63. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] a Reliable Buy?

Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.