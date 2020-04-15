JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ: JBLU] shares went higher by 0.32% from its previous closing of 9.24, now trading at the price of $9.27, also adding 0.03 points. Is JBLU stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 12.54 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of JBLU shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 267.10M float and a 19.53% run over in the last seven days. JBLU share price has been hovering between 21.65 and 6.61 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ:JBLU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give JBLU an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $9.24, with the high estimate being $24.00, the low estimate being $10.00 and the median estimate amounting to $12.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.24.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] is sitting at 3.58. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.82.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] sitting at 9.90% and its Gross Margin at 70.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.18, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.20. Its Return on Equity is 12.10%, and its Return on Assets is 5.00%. These metrics all suggest that JetBlue Airways Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 65.68. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 39.64, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.45. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 55.84, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 33.71.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.15 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.74. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.52, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.43. JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.10, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.86 and P/E Ratio of 4.81. These metrics all suggest that JetBlue Airways Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] has 286.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.64B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.61 to 21.65. At its current price, it has moved down by -57.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 40.24% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.45, which indicates that it is 9.07% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.10. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.