Johnson & Johnson [NYSE: JNJ] shares went lower by -0.27% from its previous closing of 146.03, now trading at the price of $145.63, also subtracting -0.4 points. Is JNJ stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 4.31 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of JNJ shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 2.63B float and a 4.49% run over in the last seven days. JNJ share price has been hovering between 154.50 and 109.16 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Johnson & Johnson [NYSE:JNJ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Johnson & Johnson [JNJ], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give JNJ an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $145.68, with the high estimate being $173.00, the low estimate being $133.00 and the median estimate amounting to $160.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $146.03.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] is sitting at 4.44. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.40.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 07/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] sitting at 21.10% and its Gross Margin at 66.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 18.40. These measurements indicate that Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 24.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.37. Its Return on Equity is 25.50%, and its Return on Assets is 9.80%. These metrics all suggest that Johnson & Johnson is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 48.23. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 32.54, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 18.18. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 45.75, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 30.87.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.74 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.40, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.07. Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.45, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.71 and P/E Ratio of 22.72. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] has 2.67B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 390.52B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 109.16 to 154.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.74% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 33.41% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.68, which indicates that it is 3.42% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.28. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Johnson & Johnson [JNJ], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.