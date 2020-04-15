JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] saw a change by -4.91% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $90.81. The company is holding 3.14B shares with keeping 3.02B floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 18.07% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -35.64% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -34.83%, trading +18.02% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 3.14B shares valued at 11.83 million were bought and sold.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE:JPM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give JPM an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $90.70, with the high estimate being $144.00, the low estimate being $77.00 and the median estimate amounting to $105.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $95.50.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] is sitting at 3.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.47.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 07/14/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] sitting at 61.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 41.20. These measurements indicate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.55, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.84. Its Return on Equity is 14.80%, and its Return on Assets is 1.30%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates JPM financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 207.57. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 67.49, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 20.18. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 118.61, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 34.58.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.69. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.83, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.54.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] has 3.14B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 299.86B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 76.91 to 141.10. At its current price, it has moved down by -35.64% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 18.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.29, which indicates that it is 6.39% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.58. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.