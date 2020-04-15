Kellogg Company [NYSE: K] stock went up by 1.31% or 0.82 points up from its previous closing price of 62.80. The stock reached $63.62 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, K share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 0.17% in the period of the last 7 days.

K had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $64.39, at one point touching $63.02. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -10.46%. The 52-week high currently stands at 71.05 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 10.51% after the recent low of 51.34.

Kellogg Company [NYSE:K]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Kellogg Company [K] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give K an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $63.62, with the high estimate being $77.00, the low estimate being $49.00 and the median estimate amounting to $65.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $62.80.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Kellogg Company [K] is sitting at 3.86. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.92.

Fundamental Analysis of Kellogg Company [K]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Kellogg Company [K] sitting at 10.30% and its Gross Margin at 31.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.86, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.06. Its Return on Equity is 36.00%, and its Return on Assets is 5.30%. These metrics all suggest that Kellogg Company is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Kellogg Company [K] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 308.30. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 75.51, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.22. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 277.68, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 68.01.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.73 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.93. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.19, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.26. Kellogg Company [K] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.60, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.17 and P/E Ratio of 22.68. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Kellogg Company [K] has 341.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 21.69B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 51.34 to 71.05. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.92% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.57, which indicates that it is 3.58% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.59. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Kellogg Company [K] a Reliable Buy?

Kellogg Company [K] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.