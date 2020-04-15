Kimberly-Clark Corporation [NYSE: KMB] gained by 5.56% on the last trading session, reaching $140.09 price per share at the time. Kimberly-Clark Corporation represents 344.45M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 48.25B with the latest information.

The Kimberly-Clark Corporation traded at the price of $140.09 with 2.53 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of KMB shares recorded 2.34M.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation [NYSE:KMB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give KMB an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $140.09, with the high estimate being $157.00, the low estimate being $125.00 and the median estimate amounting to $149.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $132.71.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] is sitting at 3.83. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] sitting at 16.00% and its Gross Margin at 35.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.70. These measurements indicate that Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 41.60, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 34.49. Its Return on Assets is 14.20%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 100.05, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 53.33.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.70 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.84. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.13, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.15.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] has 344.45M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 48.25B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 110.66 to 149.23. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.12% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.59% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.49, which indicates that it is 3.32% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.90. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.