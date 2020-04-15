Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE: KSS] stock went down by -9.31% or -1.77 points down from its previous closing price of 19.01. The stock reached $17.24 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, KSS share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 34.35% in the period of the last 7 days.

KSS had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $20.33, at one point touching $18.57. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -77.29%. The 52-week high currently stands at 75.91 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -72.74% after the recent low of 10.89.

Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE:KSS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Kohl’s Corporation [KSS], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give KSS an Hold rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.01.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] is sitting at 2.85. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.85.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] sitting at 5.50% and its Gross Margin at 39.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.65, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.84. Its Return on Equity is 12.70%, and its Return on Assets is 4.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates KSS financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 113.91. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 53.25, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.65. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 107.19, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 50.11.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.10 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.47, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.51. Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.22, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.73 and P/E Ratio of 3.92. These metrics all suggest that Kohl’s Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] has 154.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.93B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.89 to 75.91. At its current price, it has moved down by -77.29% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 58.31% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.71, which indicates that it is 12.18% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.95. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Kohl’s Corporation [KSS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.