L3Harris Technologies Inc. [LHX] took an upward turn with a change of 4.61%, trading at the price of $197.00 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.21 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while L3Harris Technologies Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.70M shares for that time period. LHX monthly volatility recorded 6.96%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 4.53%. PS value for LHX stocks is 6.45 with PB recorded at 1.93.

L3Harris Technologies Inc. [NYSE:LHX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to L3Harris Technologies Inc. [LHX], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give LHX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $197.00, with the high estimate being $290.00, the low estimate being $195.00 and the median estimate amounting to $252.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $188.32.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for L3Harris Technologies Inc. [LHX] is sitting at 4.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.67.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/14/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of L3Harris Technologies Inc. [LHX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for L3Harris Technologies Inc. [LHX] sitting at 16.10% and its Gross Margin at 34.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.90. These measurements indicate that L3Harris Technologies Inc. [LHX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.60, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.79. Its Return on Equity is 11.40%, and its Return on Assets is 5.50%. These metrics all suggest that L3Harris Technologies Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, L3Harris Technologies Inc. [LHX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 104.73. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.15, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.81. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 82.16, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 40.13.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 32.99 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.62. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.45, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14. L3Harris Technologies Inc. [LHX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.67, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.23 and P/E Ratio of 24.92. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

L3Harris Technologies Inc. [LHX] has 222.60M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 43.85B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 142.01 to 230.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -14.71% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 38.72% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.82, which indicates that it is 4.53% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.01. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is L3Harris Technologies Inc. [LHX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc. [LHX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.