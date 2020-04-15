Lockheed Martin Corporation [NYSE: LMT] stock went up by 2.73% or 10.09 points up from its previous closing price of 369.94. The stock reached $380.03 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, LMT share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 3.28% in the period of the last 7 days.

LMT had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $386.58, at one point touching $374.5509. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -14.12%. The 52-week high currently stands at 442.53 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 22.71% after the recent low of 266.11.

Lockheed Martin Corporation [NYSE:LMT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give LMT an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $369.94.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT] is sitting at 4.20. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.20.

Fundamental Analysis of Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT] sitting at 14.30% and its Gross Margin at 14.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 50.09, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 42.40. Its Return on Equity is 202.00%, and its Return on Assets is 13.00%. These metrics all suggest that Lockheed Martin Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 439.85. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 81.48, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.94. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 392.04, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 72.62.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.85 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.36. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.85, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11. Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 34.99, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.12 and P/E Ratio of 17.32. These metrics all suggest that Lockheed Martin Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT] has 274.58M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 104.35B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 266.11 to 442.53. At its current price, it has moved down by -14.12% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 42.81% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.97, which indicates that it is 4.16% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.77. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.