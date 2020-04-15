Merck & Co. Inc. [NYSE: MRK] stock went down by -1.92% or -1.59 points down from its previous closing price of 82.84. The stock reached $81.25 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, MRK share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 3.15% in the period of the last 7 days.

MRK had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $83.20, at one point touching $80.73. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -12.29%. The 52-week high currently stands at 92.64 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 4.29% after the recent low of 65.25.

Merck & Co. Inc. [NYSE:MRK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MRK an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $81.14, with the high estimate being $107.00, the low estimate being $89.00 and the median estimate amounting to $94.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $82.84.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.45.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] sitting at 24.80% and its Gross Margin at 71.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 21.00. These measurements indicate that Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 25.31, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 20.52. Its Return on Equity is 36.50%, and its Return on Assets is 11.80%. These metrics all suggest that Merck & Co. Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 105.57. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.35, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.41. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 90.72, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 44.13.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.33 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.55. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.50, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11. Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.91, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.46 and P/E Ratio of 21.29. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] has 2.54B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 210.74B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 65.25 to 92.64. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.29% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.52% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.57, which indicates that it is 4.15% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.35. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.