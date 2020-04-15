Micron Technology Inc. [MU] saw a change by -3.42% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $45.99. The company is holding 1.16B shares with keeping 1.11B floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 47.74% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -24.84% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -24.76%, trading +47.90% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 1.16B shares valued at 9.1 million were bought and sold.

Micron Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:MU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Micron Technology Inc. [MU], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 2/28/2020. On average, stock market experts give MU an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $45.93, with the high estimate being $100.00, the low estimate being $35.00 and the median estimate amounting to $60.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $47.62.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Micron Technology Inc. [MU] is sitting at 4.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.18.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 06/25/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Micron Technology Inc. [MU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Micron Technology Inc. [MU] sitting at 11.90% and its Gross Margin at 30.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.70. These measurements indicate that Micron Technology Inc. [MU] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 18.42, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.51. Its Return on Equity is 6.30%, and its Return on Assets is 4.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates MU financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Micron Technology Inc. [MU] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 16.31. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 14.02, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.97. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 12.66, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 10.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.83 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.46. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.51, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. Micron Technology Inc. [MU] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.38, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.87 and P/E Ratio of 22.72. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Micron Technology Inc. [MU] has 1.16B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 55.44B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 31.13 to 61.19. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.84% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 47.74% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.75, which indicates that it is 5.44% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.67. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Micron Technology Inc. [MU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Micron Technology Inc. [MU], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.