Nasdaq Inc. [NASDAQ: NDAQ] opened at $105.65 and closed at $103.29 a share within trading session on 04/14/20. That means that the stock gained by 4.13% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $107.56.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Nasdaq Inc. [NASDAQ: NDAQ] had 1.36 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.20M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 4.34%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 7.05%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 71.66 during that period and NDAQ managed to take a rebound to 120.23 in the last 52 weeks.

Nasdaq Inc. [NASDAQ:NDAQ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NDAQ an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $107.56, with the high estimate being $130.00, the low estimate being $90.00 and the median estimate amounting to $115.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $103.29.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.78.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ] sitting at 24.50% and its Gross Margin at 59.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 18.20. These measurements indicate that Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.29, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.91. Its Return on Equity is 14.10%, and its Return on Assets is 5.60%. These metrics all suggest that Nasdaq Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 67.02. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 40.13, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.14. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 59.00, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 35.33.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.50 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.65. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.92, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.18. Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.14, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.57 and P/E Ratio of 23.23. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ] has 159.22M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 17.13B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 71.66 to 120.23. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.54% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 50.10% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.70, which indicates that it is 4.34% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.32. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.