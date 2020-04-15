NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE: NEE] opened at $241.85 and closed at $236.21 a share within trading session on 04/14/20. That means that the stock gained by 2.61% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $242.38.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE: NEE] had 2.87 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 3.41M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 4.89%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 8.15%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 174.80 during that period and NEE managed to take a rebound to 283.35 in the last 52 weeks.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE:NEE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $236.21.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] is sitting at 4.29. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.29.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] sitting at 27.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 19.60. These measurements indicate that NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.45, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.54. Its Return on Equity is 10.60%, and its Return on Assets is 3.30%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates NEE financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 116.42. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 53.79, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.61. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 102.80, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 47.50.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.75 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.29. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.63, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.26. NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.20, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.42 and P/E Ratio of 31.22. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] has 488.90M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 118.50B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 174.80 to 283.35. At its current price, it has moved down by -14.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 38.66% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.30, which indicates that it is 4.89% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.85. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.