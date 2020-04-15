Norfolk Southern Corporation[NSC] stock saw a move by 0.78% on Tuesday, touching 1.08 million. Based on the recent volume, Norfolk Southern Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of NSC shares recorded 276.85M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] stock could reach median target price of $174.00.

Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] stock additionally went up by 0.48% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 5.88% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of NSC stock is set at -20.73% by far, with shares price recording returns by -22.36% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, NSC shares showcased -12.89% decrease. NSC saw 219.88 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 112.62 compared to high within the same period of time.

Norfolk Southern Corporation [NYSE:NSC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NSC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $155.49, with the high estimate being $226.00, the low estimate being $116.00 and the median estimate amounting to $174.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $154.29.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] is sitting at 3.56. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.53.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] sitting at 35.30% and its Gross Margin at 48.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.10. These measurements indicate that Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.07. Its Return on Equity is 17.80%, and its Return on Assets is 7.30%. These metrics all suggest that Norfolk Southern Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 85.71. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 46.15, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.91. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 82.99, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 44.69.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.82 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.48. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.37, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20. Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.30, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.25 and P/E Ratio of 15.18. These metrics all suggest that Norfolk Southern Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] has 276.85M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 43.05B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 112.62 to 219.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.28% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 38.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.41, which indicates that it is 4.39% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.88. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.