Novan Inc. [NASDAQ: NOVN] stock went down by -4.28% or -0.02 points down from its previous closing price of 0.43. The stock reached $0.41 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, NOVN share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 16.64% in the period of the last 7 days.

NOVN had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $0.4413, at one point touching $0.3875. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -88.92%. The 52-week high currently stands at 3.72 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -44.11% after the recent low of 0.22.

Novan Inc. [NASDAQ:NOVN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Novan Inc. [NOVN], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NOVN an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.41, with the high estimate being $1.50, the low estimate being $1.50 and the median estimate amounting to $1.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.43.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Novan Inc. [NOVN] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Novan Inc. [NOVN]

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.52.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.28. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.57, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.08.

Novan Inc. [NOVN] has 53.88M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 23.19M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.22 to 3.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -88.92% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 91.63% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.08, which indicates that it is 11.71% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.38. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Novan Inc. [NOVN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Novan Inc. [NOVN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.