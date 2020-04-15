Oasis Petroleum Inc. [NYSE: OAS] dipped by -9.32% on the last trading session, reaching $0.28 price per share at the time. Oasis Petroleum Inc. represents 301.45M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 93.12M with the latest information.

The Oasis Petroleum Inc. traded at the price of $0.28 with 8.34 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of OAS shares recorded 17.92M.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. [NYSE:OAS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Oasis Petroleum Inc. [OAS] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give OAS an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.28, with the high estimate being $3.84, the low estimate being $0.00 and the median estimate amounting to $0.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.31.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Oasis Petroleum Inc. [OAS] is sitting at 2.24. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.82.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Oasis Petroleum Inc. [OAS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Oasis Petroleum Inc. [OAS] sitting at 7.70% and its Gross Margin at 59.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -6.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.86, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -2.00. Its Return on Equity is -3.50%, and its Return on Assets is -1.70%. These metrics suggest that this Oasis Petroleum Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Oasis Petroleum Inc. [OAS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 75.41. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 42.99, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.60. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 75.17, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 42.86.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.92 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.78. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.38, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.69. Oasis Petroleum Inc. [OAS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.29, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.15.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. [OAS] has 301.45M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 93.12M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.25 to 7.15. At its current price, it has moved down by -96.08% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 12.04% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.02, which indicates that it is 15.50% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.45. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Oasis Petroleum Inc. [OAS] a Reliable Buy?

Oasis Petroleum Inc. [OAS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.