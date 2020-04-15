Ocugen Inc. [NASDAQ: OCGN] gained by 18.72% on the last trading session, reaching $0.38 price per share at the time. Ocugen Inc. represents 52.09M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 16.67M with the latest information.

The Ocugen Inc. traded at the price of $0.38 with 2.39 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of OCGN shares recorded 2.87M.

Ocugen Inc. [NASDAQ:OCGN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Ocugen Inc. [OCGN], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give OCGN an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.38, with the high estimate being $1.25, the low estimate being $1.25 and the median estimate amounting to $1.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.32.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]

Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] has 52.09M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 16.67M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.23 to 21.60. At its current price, it has moved down by -98.24% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 61.66% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.46, which indicates that it is 9.93% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.30. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ocugen Inc. [OCGN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.