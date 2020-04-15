Okta Inc. [NASDAQ: OKTA] gained by 4.16% on the last trading session, reaching $139.84 price per share at the time. Okta Inc. represents 120.08M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 16.79B with the latest information.

The Okta Inc. traded at the price of $139.84 with 2.27 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of OKTA shares recorded 1.96M.

Okta Inc. [NASDAQ:OKTA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Okta Inc. [OKTA] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give OKTA an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $139.84, with the high estimate being $162.00, the low estimate being $120.00 and the median estimate amounting to $142.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $134.26.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Okta Inc. [OKTA] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.07.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Okta Inc. [OKTA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Okta Inc. [OKTA] sitting at -34.20% and its Gross Margin at 72.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -35.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -17.98, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -25.33. Its Return on Equity is -64.60%, and its Return on Assets is -14.30%. These metrics suggest that this Okta Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Okta Inc. [OKTA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 272.43. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 73.15, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 56.47. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 244.61, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 65.68.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -92.80. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 25.88, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.08. Okta Inc. [OKTA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 38.74, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 229.80.

Okta Inc. [OKTA] has 120.08M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 16.79B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 88.50 to 142.98. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.20% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 58.01% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.16. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Okta Inc. [OKTA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Okta Inc. [OKTA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.