Oragenics Inc. [AMEX: OGEN] shares went lower by -45.53% from its previous closing of 0.80, now trading at the price of $0.44, also subtracting -0.36 points. Is OGEN stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 9.46 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of OGEN shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 38.78% run over in the last seven days. OGEN share price has been hovering between 0.88 and 0.35 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Oragenics Inc. [AMEX:OGEN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Oragenics Inc. [OGEN], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give OGEN an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.44, with the high estimate being $2.50, the low estimate being $2.00 and the median estimate amounting to $2.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.80.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Oragenics Inc. [OGEN] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/19/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Oragenics Inc. [OGEN]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -80.98, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -80.27. Its Return on Equity is -95.00%, and its Return on Assets is -61.30%. These metrics suggest that this Oragenics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Oragenics Inc. [OGEN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 5.69. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 5.38, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 4.96. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 6.26, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 3.68.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.44. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.09. Oragenics Inc. [OGEN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.25.

Oragenics Inc. [OGEN] has 37.89M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 30.36M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.35 to 0.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -50.34% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.67, which indicates that it is 11.63% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.74. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Oragenics Inc. [OGEN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Oragenics Inc. [OGEN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.