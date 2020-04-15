PACCAR Inc [PCAR] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Consumer Goods sector company has a current value of $66.81 after PCAR shares went up by 1.33% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Consumer Goods stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

PACCAR Inc [NASDAQ:PCAR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding PACCAR Inc [PCAR], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PCAR an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $66.81, with the high estimate being $85.00, the low estimate being $55.00 and the median estimate amounting to $73.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $65.93.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for PACCAR Inc [PCAR] is sitting at 3.59. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.47.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of PACCAR Inc [PCAR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PACCAR Inc [PCAR] sitting at 12.50% and its Gross Margin at 19.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.26, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.59. Its Return on Equity is 24.90%, and its Return on Assets is 8.70%. These metrics all suggest that PACCAR Inc is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, PACCAR Inc [PCAR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 116.01. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 53.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.70. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 57.85, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 26.78.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.41 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.14, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.34. PACCAR Inc [PCAR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.82, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.61 and P/E Ratio of 9.72. These metrics all suggest that PACCAR Inc is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

PACCAR Inc [PCAR] has 342.22M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 22.86B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 49.11 to 81.09. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.61% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.04% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.13, which indicates that it is 3.07% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.28. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is PACCAR Inc [PCAR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of PACCAR Inc [PCAR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.