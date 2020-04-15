Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [NYSE: PEI] opened at $1.13 and closed at $1.11 a share within trading session on 04/14/20. That means that the stock dropped by -13.00% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $0.97.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [NYSE: PEI] had 2.07 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 3.07M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 23.99%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 21.09%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 0.80 during that period and PEI managed to take a rebound to 7.93 in the last 52 weeks.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [NYSE:PEI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PEI an Sell rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.97, with the high estimate being $4.00, the low estimate being $0.70 and the median estimate amounting to $4.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.11.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI] is sitting at 1.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 1.50.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI] sitting at 10.90% and its Gross Margin at 59.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -11.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -2.36, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.56. Its Return on Equity is -8.50%, and its Return on Assets is -1.70%. These metrics suggest that this Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 409.04. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 80.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 73.71. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 398.41, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 78.24.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.58 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 11.19. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.36, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.82. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.98, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.94.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI] has 59.55M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 66.10M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.80 to 7.93. At its current price, it has moved down by -87.81% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.32% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.17, which indicates that it is 23.99% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.80. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.