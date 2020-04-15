PG&E Corporation [PCG] took an downward turn with a change of -5.19%, trading at the price of $11.34 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.58 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while PG&E Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 13.05M shares for that time period. PCG monthly volatility recorded 13.03%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 11.47%. PS value for PCG stocks is 0.37 with PB recorded at 1.23.

PG&E Corporation [NYSE:PCG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For PG&E Corporation [PCG], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PCG an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $11.35, with the high estimate being $19.00, the low estimate being $9.00 and the median estimate amounting to $12.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.96.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for PG&E Corporation [PCG] is sitting at 3.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of PG&E Corporation [PCG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PG&E Corporation [PCG] sitting at -60.90% and its Gross Margin at 77.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -44.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.51, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -36.64. Its Return on Equity is -82.60%, and its Return on Assets is -9.10%. These metrics suggest that this PG&E Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, PG&E Corporation [PCG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 505.67. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 83.49, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.63. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 465.60, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 76.87.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.17 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.01. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.70, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.85. PG&E Corporation [PCG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.12, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.19.

PG&E Corporation [PCG] has 528.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.31B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.55 to 25.19. At its current price, it has moved down by -54.99% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 219.40% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.09, which indicates that it is 11.47% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.40. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is PG&E Corporation [PCG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of PG&E Corporation [PCG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.