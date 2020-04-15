The share price of Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE: PM] inclined by $73.95, presently trading at $77.18. The company’s shares saw 37.80% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 56.01 recorded on 04/14/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as PM jumped by 1.98% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 77.73 compared to +1.50 of all time high it touched on 04/09/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -2.92%, while additionally dropping -10.02% during the last 12 months. Philip Morris International Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $84.87. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 7.69% increase from the current trading price.

Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE:PM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Philip Morris International Inc. [PM], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PM an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $73.95.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] is sitting at 4.42. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.42.

Fundamental Analysis of Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] sitting at 35.30% and its Gross Margin at 64.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.00. These measurements indicate that Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 55.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 47.53. Its Return on Equity is -62.70%, and its Return on Assets is 17.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates PM financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 157.22, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 74.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.95 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.42. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.72, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20.

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] has 1.54B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 119.09B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 56.01 to 90.17. At its current price, it has moved down by -14.41% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 37.80% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.91, which indicates that it is 3.51% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.34. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. [PM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.