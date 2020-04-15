The share price of Pioneer Natural Resources Company [NYSE: PXD] inclined by $78.55, presently trading at $77.37. The company’s shares saw 59.13% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 48.62 recorded on 04/14/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as PXD jumped by 1.48% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 84.26 compared to +1.13 of all time high it touched on 04/07/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 9.47%, while additionally dropping -54.03% during the last 12 months. Pioneer Natural Resources Company is said to have a 12-month price target set at $122.06. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 44.69% increase from the current trading price.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [NYSE:PXD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PXD an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $77.37, with the high estimate being $222.00, the low estimate being $63.00 and the median estimate amounting to $100.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $78.55.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] is sitting at 4.54. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.57.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] sitting at 15.20% and its Gross Margin at 41.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.21, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.28. Its Return on Equity is 6.30%, and its Return on Assets is 4.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates PXD financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 21.41. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 17.64, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 12.60. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 16.58, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 13.65.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.04 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.63. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.28, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.10. Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.07, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.12 and P/E Ratio of 17.23. These metrics all suggest that Pioneer Natural Resources Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] has 176.27M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 13.64B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 48.62 to 178.22. At its current price, it has moved down by -56.59% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 59.13% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.73, which indicates that it is 9.55% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.19. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.