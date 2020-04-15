PPG Industries Inc.[PPG] stock saw a move by -0.95% on Tuesday, touching 1.96 million. Based on the recent volume, PPG Industries Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of PPG shares recorded 236.90M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that PPG Industries Inc. [PPG] stock could reach median target price of $107.00.

PPG Industries Inc. [PPG] stock additionally went up by 7.11% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -1.49% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of PPG stock is set at -19.73% by far, with shares price recording returns by -28.19% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, PPG shares showcased -22.14% decrease. PPG saw 134.36 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 69.77 compared to high within the same period of time.

PPG Industries Inc. [NYSE:PPG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding PPG Industries Inc. [PPG] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PPG an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $92.79, with the high estimate being $145.00, the low estimate being $80.00 and the median estimate amounting to $107.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $93.68.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for PPG Industries Inc. [PPG] is sitting at 3.94. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.88.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/27/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of PPG Industries Inc. [PPG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PPG Industries Inc. [PPG] sitting at 11.20% and its Gross Margin at 43.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.24, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.79. Its Return on Equity is 24.20%, and its Return on Assets is 7.00%. These metrics all suggest that PPG Industries Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, PPG Industries Inc. [PPG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 110.60. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.52, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.00. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 97.67, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 46.38.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.88 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.11. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.88, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.16. PPG Industries Inc. [PPG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.95, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.29 and P/E Ratio of 17.79. These metrics all suggest that PPG Industries Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

PPG Industries Inc. [PPG] has 236.90M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 21.98B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 69.77 to 134.36. At its current price, it has moved down by -30.94% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.99% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.34, which indicates that it is 4.23% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.06. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is PPG Industries Inc. [PPG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of PPG Industries Inc. [PPG], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.