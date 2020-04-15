RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. [NASDAQ: RAVE] shares went higher by 20.27% from its previous closing of 0.69, now trading at the price of $0.84, also adding 0.15 points. Is RAVE stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.6 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of RAVE shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 13.19M float and a 15.62% run over in the last seven days. RAVE share price has been hovering between 3.60 and 0.52 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. [NASDAQ:RAVE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. [RAVE], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give RAVE an Hold rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.69.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. [RAVE] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Fundamental Analysis of RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. [RAVE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. [RAVE] sitting at -7.90% and its Gross Margin at 91.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -7.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.99, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -10.81. Its Return on Equity is -17.60%, and its Return on Assets is -7.00%. These metrics suggest that this RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. [RAVE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 35.72. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 26.32, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.19. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 35.72, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 26.32.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.75 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.80. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.88, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. [RAVE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 10.48, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 70.43.

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. [RAVE] has 13.53M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 9.40M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.52 to 3.60. At its current price, it has moved down by -76.78% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 60.32% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.19, which indicates that it is 13.45% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.02. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. [RAVE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. [RAVE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.