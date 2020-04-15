Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] saw a change by -7.12% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $14.39. The company is holding 53.31M shares with keeping 53.25M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 185.46% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -39.75% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -28.25%, trading +54.76% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 53.31M shares valued at 2.8 million were bought and sold.

Rite Aid Corporation [NYSE:RAD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 11/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give RAD an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $14.39, with the high estimate being $12.00, the low estimate being $2.00 and the median estimate amounting to $9.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.49.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] is sitting at 2.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.33.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Rite Aid Corporation [RAD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] sitting at 0.20% and its Gross Margin at 21.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.74, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -13.84. Its Return on Equity is -38.20%, and its Return on Assets is -4.10%. These metrics suggest that this Rite Aid Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 294.50. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 74.65, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.04. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 293.14, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 74.31.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.20 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.91. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.19, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.85. Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.66.

Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] has 53.31M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 825.77M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.04 to 23.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -39.75% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 185.46% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.04, which indicates that it is 9.16% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.99. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] a Reliable Buy?

Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.