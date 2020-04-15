The share price of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: RTTR] inclined by $0.30, presently trading at $0.31. The company’s shares saw 107.07% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.15 recorded on 04/14/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as RTTR jumped by 13.04% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 0.3565 compared to +0.0647 of all time high it touched on 04/15/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 29.99%, while additionally dropping -66.42% during the last 12 months.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:RTTR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RTTR] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give RTTR an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.31, with the high estimate being $7.00, the low estimate being $7.00 and the median estimate amounting to $7.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.30.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RTTR] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/19/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RTTR]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -204.86, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -193.26. Its Return on Equity is 627.50%, and its Return on Assets is -206.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates RTTR financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RTTR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 9.13. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 8.37, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.59.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.90. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RTTR] has 49.39M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 14.77M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.15 to 1.27. At its current price, it has moved down by -75.54% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 107.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.81, which indicates that it is 13.87% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.04. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RTTR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RTTR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.