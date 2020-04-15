Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK] saw a change by 2.02% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $163.79. The company is holding 116.29M shares with keeping 115.41M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 41.96% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -21.86% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -21.86%, trading +41.96% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 116.29M shares valued at 1.06 million were bought and sold.

Rockwell Automation Inc. [NYSE:ROK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ROK an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $163.79, with the high estimate being $204.00, the low estimate being $100.00 and the median estimate amounting to $162.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $160.54.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK] is sitting at 2.87. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK] sitting at 16.50% and its Gross Margin at 42.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.70. These measurements indicate that Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 44.40, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 26.72. Its Return on Equity is 102.40%, and its Return on Assets is 14.40%. These metrics all suggest that Rockwell Automation Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 558.36. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 84.81, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.28. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 484.02, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 73.52.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.20 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.71, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11. Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 47.17, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.63 and P/E Ratio of 20.96. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK] has 116.29M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 19.05B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 115.38 to 209.60. At its current price, it has moved down by -21.86% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 41.96% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.40, which indicates that it is 5.51% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.85. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.