SCWorx Corp. [WORX] took an downward turn with a change of -6.75%, trading at the price of $7.88 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 9.87 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while SCWorx Corp. shares have an average trading volume of 1.95M shares for that time period. WORX monthly volatility recorded 31.39%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 49.66%. PS value for WORX stocks is 14.68 with PB recorded at 6.81.

SCWorx Corp. [NASDAQ:WORX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. On average, stock market experts give WORX an – rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.45.

Fundamental Analysis of SCWorx Corp. [WORX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 42.00%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -96.40, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -152.58. Its Return on Equity is -244.40%, and its Return on Assets is -95.80%. These metrics suggest that this SCWorx Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.22.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3.49. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.68, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at -0.95.

SCWorx Corp. [WORX] has 7.47M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 63.12M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.55 to 14.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -47.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 408.39% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.58, which indicates that it is 49.66% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 66.61. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is SCWorx Corp. [WORX] a Reliable Buy?

SCWorx Corp. [WORX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.