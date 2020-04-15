ShiftPixy Inc.[PIXY] stock saw a move by 57.09% on Tuesday, touching 9.79 million. Based on the recent volume, ShiftPixy Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of PIXY shares recorded 1.04M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY] stock additionally went up by 10.75% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 25.30% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of PIXY stock is set at -89.27% by far, with shares price recording returns by -65.71% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, PIXY shares showcased -71.39% decrease. PIXY saw 54.00 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 3.21 compared to high within the same period of time.

ShiftPixy Inc. [NASDAQ:PIXY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 11/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give PIXY an – rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.15.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/14/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY] sitting at -23.50% and its Gross Margin at 21.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -32.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.08.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.09. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.16, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19.

ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY] has 1.04M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.36M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.21 to 54.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -85.02% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 152.03% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.73. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.