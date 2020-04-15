Skyworks Solutions Inc.[SWKS] stock saw a move by 5.77% on Tuesday, touching 2.89 million. Based on the recent volume, Skyworks Solutions Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of SWKS shares recorded 175.31M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] stock additionally went up by 6.56% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 15.29% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of SWKS stock is set at 5.52% by far, with shares price recording returns by -23.15% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, SWKS shares showcased 12.05% increase. SWKS saw 128.48 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 66.29 compared to high within the same period of time.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:SWKS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $90.47.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] is sitting at 4.17. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.17.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] sitting at 27.50% and its Gross Margin at 47.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 25.00. These measurements indicate that Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 23.33, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 20.77. Its Return on Equity is 19.90%, and its Return on Assets is 16.90%. These metrics all suggest that Skyworks Solutions Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.67. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.30. Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.20, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.89 and P/E Ratio of 20.03. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] has 175.31M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 16.78B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 66.29 to 128.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -25.52% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 44.35% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.22, which indicates that it is 5.04% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.76. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.