Synchrony Financial [SYF] saw a change by -7.11% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $14.77. The company is holding 633.30M shares with keeping 585.03M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 21.56% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -61.31% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -59.43%, trading +21.65% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 633.30M shares valued at 2.1 million were bought and sold.

Synchrony Financial [NYSE:SYF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Synchrony Financial [SYF], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give SYF an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $14.78, with the high estimate being $42.00, the low estimate being $16.00 and the median estimate amounting to $26.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.90.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Synchrony Financial [SYF] is sitting at 4.30. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.22.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Synchrony Financial [SYF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Synchrony Financial [SYF] sitting at 66.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 19.60. These measurements indicate that Synchrony Financial [SYF] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.27, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.81. Its Return on Equity is 25.40%, and its Return on Assets is 3.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SYF financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Synchrony Financial [SYF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 131.67. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 56.83, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 18.95. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 109.08, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 44.80.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.48 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.16, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.61. Synchrony Financial [SYF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.55, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.70 and P/E Ratio of 2.66. These metrics all suggest that Synchrony Financial is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Synchrony Financial [SYF] has 633.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 10.07B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.15 to 38.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -61.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.56% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.62, which indicates that it is 9.87% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.87. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Synchrony Financial [SYF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Synchrony Financial [SYF], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.