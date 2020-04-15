Synopsys Inc. [NASDAQ: SNPS] opened at $142.20 and closed at $140.13 a share within trading session on 04/14/20. That means that the stock gained by 5.21% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $147.43.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Synopsys Inc. [NASDAQ: SNPS] had 1.08 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.45M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 4.07%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 6.02%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 104.90 during that period and SNPS managed to take a rebound to 166.87 in the last 52 weeks.

Synopsys Inc. [NASDAQ:SNPS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Synopsys Inc. [SNPS], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give SNPS an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $147.43, with the high estimate being $200.00, the low estimate being $145.00 and the median estimate amounting to $175.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $140.13.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Synopsys Inc. [SNPS] is sitting at 4.89. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.89.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/20/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Synopsys Inc. [SNPS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Synopsys Inc. [SNPS] sitting at 13.60% and its Gross Margin at 77.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.30. These measurements indicate that Synopsys Inc. [SNPS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.23, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 13.64. Its Return on Equity is 12.00%, and its Return on Assets is 7.40%. These metrics all suggest that Synopsys Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Synopsys Inc. [SNPS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 3.37. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 3.26, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.15. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.94, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 2.85.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 27.78 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.18. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.47, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Synopsys Inc. [SNPS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.00, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 26.15 and P/E Ratio of 47.05. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Synopsys Inc. [SNPS] has 152.72M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 22.52B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 104.90 to 166.87. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.65% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 40.54% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.06, which indicates that it is 4.07% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.86. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Synopsys Inc. [SNPS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Synopsys Inc. [SNPS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.