Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [NASDAQ: TTWO] stock went up by 2.32% or 2.78 points up from its previous closing price of 120.00. The stock reached $122.78 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, TTWO share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 1.23% in the period of the last 7 days.

TTWO had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $125.67, at one point touching $122.69. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -9.52%. The 52-week high currently stands at 135.70 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 30.46% after the recent low of 87.97.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [NASDAQ:TTWO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TTWO an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $122.78, with the high estimate being $180.00, the low estimate being $104.00 and the median estimate amounting to $135.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $120.00.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] sitting at 12.60% and its Gross Margin at 51.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.80. These measurements indicate that Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.55, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.87. Its Return on Equity is 15.50%, and its Return on Assets is 7.40%. These metrics all suggest that Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 21.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.54. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.19, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.89 and P/E Ratio of 41.32. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] has 113.14M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 13.89B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 87.97 to 135.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.52% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 39.57% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.65, which indicates that it is 3.18% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.70. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.