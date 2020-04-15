The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [NYSE: EL] stock went up by 1.71% or 2.78 points up from its previous closing price of 162.22. The stock reached $165.00 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, EL share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 2.80% in the period of the last 7 days.

EL had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $167.33, at one point touching $162.63. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -25.14%. The 52-week high currently stands at 220.42 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -1.50% after the recent low of 137.01.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [NYSE:EL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give EL an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $165.00, with the high estimate being $240.00, the low estimate being $126.00 and the median estimate amounting to $180.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $162.22.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] is sitting at 3.65. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.94.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/01/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] sitting at 12.20% and its Gross Margin at 77.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.80. These measurements indicate that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 31.29, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 23.29. Its Return on Equity is 41.20%, and its Return on Assets is 12.50%. These metrics all suggest that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 77.79. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.75, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.93. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 66.03, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 37.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.17 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.11. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.53, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.05. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 15.08, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 26.95 and P/E Ratio of 32.57. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] has 361.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 59.65B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 137.01 to 220.42. At its current price, it has moved down by -25.14% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.43% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.77, which indicates that it is 2.90% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.62. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.