The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE: HIG] shares went higher by 0.73% from its previous closing of 40.93, now trading at the price of $41.23, also adding 0.3 points. Is HIG stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.87 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of HIG shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 355.37M float and a 21.44% run over in the last seven days. HIG share price has been hovering between 62.75 and 19.04 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE:HIG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give HIG an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $41.23, with the high estimate being $73.00, the low estimate being $39.00 and the median estimate amounting to $54.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $40.93.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] is sitting at 4.17. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.09.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] sitting at 13.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.65, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.92. Its Return on Equity is 13.60%, and its Return on Assets is 3.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates HIG financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 31.03. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 23.68, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 7.05. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 28.55, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 21.34.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.96, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.18. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.37, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.36 and P/E Ratio of 7.29. These metrics all suggest that The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] has 360.60M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 14.87B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.04 to 62.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -34.29% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 116.54% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.04, which indicates that it is 5.51% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.93. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.