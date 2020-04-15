ToughBuilt Industries Inc.[TBLT] stock saw a move by -9.14% on Tuesday, touching 12.79 million. Based on the recent volume, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of TBLT shares recorded 152.38M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] stock could reach median target price of $5.00.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] stock additionally went down by -2.09% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -11.84% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of TBLT stock is set at -89.23% by far, with shares price recording returns by -61.58% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, TBLT shares showcased -55.97% decrease. TBLT saw 1.48 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.09 compared to high within the same period of time.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [NASDAQ:TBLT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TBLT an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.38, with the high estimate being $5.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $5.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.50.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/18/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] sitting at -44.90% and its Gross Margin at 29.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now -22.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 134.57. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 57.37, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 41.47.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.99. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.31, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.28.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] has 152.38M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 22.81M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.09 to 1.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.10% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 1401.21% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 94.29. This RSI suggests that ToughBuilt Industries Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.