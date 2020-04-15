TransUnion [TRU] took an upward turn with a change of 6.66%, trading at the price of $72.34 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.66 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while TransUnion shares have an average trading volume of 1.62M shares for that time period. TRU monthly volatility recorded 7.73%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 5.52%. PS value for TRU stocks is 5.02 with PB recorded at 6.08.

TransUnion [NYSE:TRU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding TransUnion [TRU], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TRU an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $72.34, with the high estimate being $115.00, the low estimate being $66.00 and the median estimate amounting to $85.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $67.82.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for TransUnion [TRU] is sitting at 4.29. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.14.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of TransUnion [TRU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for TransUnion [TRU] sitting at 22.80% and its Gross Margin at 67.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.10. These measurements indicate that TransUnion [TRU] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.11, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.97. Its Return on Equity is 16.80%, and its Return on Assets is 4.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates TRU financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, TransUnion [TRU] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 166.30. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 62.45, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 52.50. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 162.80, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 61.13.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.23 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.75. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.22, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19. TransUnion [TRU] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.19, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 21.45 and P/E Ratio of 39.96. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

TransUnion [TRU] has 184.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 13.35B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 52.50 to 101.16. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.49% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 37.79% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.14, which indicates that it is 5.52% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.43. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is TransUnion [TRU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of TransUnion [TRU], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.