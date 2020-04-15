Verisk Analytics Inc. [VRSK] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $150.30 after VRSK shares went up by 4.26% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Verisk Analytics Inc. [NASDAQ:VRSK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Verisk Analytics Inc. [VRSK], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give VRSK an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $150.30, with the high estimate being $188.00, the low estimate being $138.00 and the median estimate amounting to $164.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $144.16.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Verisk Analytics Inc. [VRSK] is sitting at 3.76. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.64.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Verisk Analytics Inc. [VRSK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Verisk Analytics Inc. [VRSK] sitting at 26.70% and its Gross Margin at 62.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.30. These measurements indicate that Verisk Analytics Inc. [VRSK] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.90, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.74. Its Return on Equity is 20.70%, and its Return on Assets is 6.90%. These metrics all suggest that Verisk Analytics Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Verisk Analytics Inc. [VRSK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 150.38. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 60.06, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.19. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 126.49, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 50.52.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 24.68 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.73. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.93, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. Verisk Analytics Inc. [VRSK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 10.78, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 24.73 and P/E Ratio of 55.63. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Verisk Analytics Inc. [VRSK] has 162.93M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 24.49B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 116.61 to 171.73. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.48% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.89% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.69, which indicates that it is 3.43% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.74. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Verisk Analytics Inc. [VRSK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Verisk Analytics Inc. [VRSK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.