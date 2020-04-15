The share price of Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE: WFC] inclined by $30.18, presently trading at $28.43. The company’s shares saw 13.26% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 25.10 recorded on 04/14/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as WFC jumped by 5.41% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 33.91 compared to -0.41 of all time high it touched on 04/09/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -2.30%, while additionally dropping -35.08% during the last 12 months. Wells Fargo & Company is said to have a 12-month price target set at $35.67. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 7.24% increase from the current trading price.

Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE:WFC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Wells Fargo & Company [WFC], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give WFC an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $28.40, with the high estimate being $45.00, the low estimate being $21.00 and the median estimate amounting to $33.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $30.18.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.90.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 07/14/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] sitting at 67.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 27.10. These measurements indicate that Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.62, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.15. Its Return on Equity is 10.40%, and its Return on Assets is 0.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates WFC financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 180.61. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 64.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.46. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 116.45, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 36.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.96. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.37, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.59. Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.34, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.98 and P/E Ratio of 10.04. These metrics all suggest that Wells Fargo & Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] has 4.20B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 126.61B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.10 to 54.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -48.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.26% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.36, which indicates that it is 7.66% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.24. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company [WFC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.