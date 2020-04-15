Welltower Inc. [NYSE: WELL] opened at $53.43 and closed at $52.48 a share within trading session on 04/14/20. That means that the stock gained by 1.66% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $53.35.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Welltower Inc. [NYSE: WELL] had 3.25 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 4.39M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 9.97%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 15.04%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 24.27 during that period and WELL managed to take a rebound to 93.17 in the last 52 weeks.

Welltower Inc. [NYSE:WELL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Welltower Inc. [WELL], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give WELL an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $53.35, with the high estimate being $96.00, the low estimate being $34.00 and the median estimate amounting to $55.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $52.48.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Welltower Inc. [WELL] is sitting at 3.73. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Welltower Inc. [WELL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Welltower Inc. [WELL] sitting at 21.40% and its Gross Margin at 48.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.10. These measurements indicate that Welltower Inc. [WELL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.12, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.69. Its Return on Equity is 8.10%, and its Return on Assets is 3.80%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates WELL financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Welltower Inc. [WELL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 99.02. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 49.75, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.10. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 96.53, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 48.50.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.19 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.33, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.31. Welltower Inc. [WELL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.16, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.01 and P/E Ratio of 44.50. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Welltower Inc. [WELL] has 374.22M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 19.96B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 24.27 to 93.17. At its current price, it has moved down by -42.74% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 119.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.87, which indicates that it is 9.97% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.68. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Welltower Inc. [WELL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Welltower Inc. [WELL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.