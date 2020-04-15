AIkido Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: AIKI] opened at $2.10 and closed at $0.82 a share within trading session on 04/14/20. That means that the stock gained by 4.67% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $0.86.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, AIkido Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: AIKI] had 8.7 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 5.97M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 59.99%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 33.16%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 0.48 during that period and AIKI managed to take a rebound to 5.52 in the last 52 weeks.

AIkido Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:AIKI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give AIKI an – rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.86, with the high estimate being $1822.10, the low estimate being $1822.10 and the median estimate amounting to $1822.10. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.82.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -50.24, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -36.97. Its Return on Equity is -40.50%, and its Return on Assets is -37.40%. These metrics suggest that this AIkido Pharma Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.24. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 782.48. AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.60.

AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] has 13.51M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 11.07M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.48 to 5.52. At its current price, it has moved down by -84.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 78.75% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.84, which indicates that it is 59.99% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.30. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.