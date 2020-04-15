Akamai Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: AKAM] shares went higher by 5.58% from its previous closing of 95.19, now trading at the price of $100.50, also adding 5.31 points. Is AKAM stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.1 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of AKAM shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 157.87M float and a 2.77% run over in the last seven days. AKAM share price has been hovering between 103.34 and 73.19 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Akamai Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:AKAM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AKAM an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $100.50, with the high estimate being $120.00, the low estimate being $87.00 and the median estimate amounting to $110.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $95.19.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] sitting at 19.00% and its Gross Margin at 65.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.50. These measurements indicate that Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.25, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.32. Its Return on Equity is 13.80%, and its Return on Assets is 8.00%. These metrics all suggest that Akamai Technologies Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 73.03. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 42.21, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.13. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 69.22, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 40.00.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.43 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.82. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.73, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.17. Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.83, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.43 and P/E Ratio of 34.60. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] has 165.24M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 16.61B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 73.19 to 103.34. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.75% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 37.31% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.33, which indicates that it is 3.46% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.51. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.