Phillips 66 [NYSE: PSX] stock went down by -0.80% or -0.49 points down from its previous closing price of 61.56. The stock reached $61.07 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, PSX share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 6.36% in the period of the last 7 days.

PSX had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $62.41, at one point touching $60.08. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -49.07%. The 52-week high currently stands at 119.92 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -37.15% after the recent low of 40.04.

Phillips 66 [NYSE:PSX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Phillips 66 [PSX], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PSX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $61.07, with the high estimate being $124.00, the low estimate being $63.00 and the median estimate amounting to $73.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $61.56.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Phillips 66 [PSX] is sitting at 4.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.29.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/01/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Phillips 66 [PSX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Phillips 66 [PSX] sitting at 2.40% and its Gross Margin at 11.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.22, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.45. Its Return on Equity is 12.40%, and its Return on Assets is 5.30%. These metrics all suggest that Phillips 66 is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Phillips 66 [PSX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 52.28. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 34.33, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.18. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 48.26, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 31.69.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.36 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.56. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.36, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20. Phillips 66 [PSX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.97, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.52 and P/E Ratio of 9.00. These metrics all suggest that Phillips 66 is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Phillips 66 [PSX] has 453.35M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 27.69B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 40.04 to 119.92. At its current price, it has moved down by -49.07% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 52.52% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.42, which indicates that it is 7.25% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.90. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Phillips 66 [PSX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Phillips 66 [PSX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.