Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $90.97 after ROST shares went up by 4.56% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Ross Stores Inc. [NASDAQ:ROST]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give ROST an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $90.97, with the high estimate being $125.00, the low estimate being $80.00 and the median estimate amounting to $101.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $87.00.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] is sitting at 4.32. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.14.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] sitting at 13.40% and its Gross Margin at 28.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 41.02, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 33.55. Its Return on Equity is 50.30%, and its Return on Assets is 18.00%. These metrics all suggest that Ross Stores Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 103.83. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 50.94, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.91. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 87.03, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 42.70.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.49 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.79, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.08. Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.92, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.66 and P/E Ratio of 19.77. These metrics all suggest that Ross Stores Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] has 357.14M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 32.49B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 56.30 to 124.16. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.73% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 61.58% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.88, which indicates that it is 7.10% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.70. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ross Stores Inc. [ROST], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.